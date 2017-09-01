Man Quickly Swipes Wallet and Runs off in Dramatic Video

Police say the stolen wallet had almost $2,000 inside. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man inside a Manhattan store got away with somebody’s wallet that had nearly two grand inside, a crime that was all captured on surveillance video, police say.

On Aug. 23, a 79-year-old man was standing in front of the counter of the store on 181st Street in Hudson Heights when the man standing next to him swiped his wallet from him and ran off, the NYPD said.

Nobody was injured, according to cops, but the suspect got away with $1,965 dollars that was inside the man’s wallet.

Police say this man quickly swipped a man's wallet while inside a Manhattan store and ran off.

Photo credit: NYPD

Video from inside the store shows the suspect, who was wearing a white shirt and carrying a backpack, staring at the man’s wallet before he quickly snatches the wallet and runs off.

The victim chases after him but police say the suspect got away.

