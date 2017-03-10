Police are trying to track down a pair of robbers who appear to be preying on exotioc dancers.

A woman was followed home in the Bronx and then punched in the face by a man in a violent robbery that police believe is part of a pattern of attacks in New York and Connecticut.

The man escaped in a gray Honda and police said they think 20-year-old Melissa Triana was behind the wheel.

Authorities believe the duo are targeting exotic dancers in the cross-state robberies, but they could not confirm if the woman attacked Thursday was a dancer or not.

The woman in the Bronx was walking home in Tremont Thursday morning when the man came up and punched her, police said. He then dragged her toward a street and stole $1,300 from her before taking off in the Honda.

The NYPD released a photo of Triana and the vehicle in the hopes of catching the pair before they target another victim. They said the vehicle has New York plates with the license number HGL1682.