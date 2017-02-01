Man Punched in the Face, Kicked in Possible Bias Attack in Queens: Police | NBC New York
Man Punched in the Face, Kicked in Possible Bias Attack in Queens: Police

The victim allegedly got into an argument with a group of people, including the suspect, before he was taunted with homophobic statements, police say

    NYPD

    Police are searching for an assailant who punched, kicked and harassed a man in a possible bias attack that occurred in Jamaica, Queens.

    The 27-year-old victim was exiting the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer Avenue subway station Jan. 14 when he encountered an unknown group of perpetrators and an argument between them ensued at around 9:30 p.m., police said.

    Authorities said one of them perps made a comment about the victim's sexual orientation and the group allegedly followed him up the escalator.

    The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face and kicked him before fleeing the scene, police said.

    Authorities said the victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital for pain, swelling bloody hands and a bloody nose.

    The suspect is believed to be 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 260-280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweater, a burgundy jacket, blue pants and a black du-rag.

    Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

