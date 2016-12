A man was punched and kicked repeatedly in the head before his cellphone was stolen from him in Bushwick, authorities said.

The suspect confronted the 22-year-old victim near Porter and Flushing Avenues at around 4 a.m. Dec. 18, police said.

He repeatedly kicked and punched the victim several times about the head before swiping his iPhone 6.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.