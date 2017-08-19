A man proposed to his girlfriend inside of a Taj Mahal made out of sand on the Jersey Shore this weekend.
The groom-to-be, Amit, contacted The Bikini Boys (of sand sculpture Chris Christie fame) and asked if they could build a Taj Mahal for the big proposal.
On Saturday afternoon, Amit unveiled the Taj Mahal to his bride-to-be.
“Brenda, Will you marry me?” is etched in the sand near the sculpture.
Amit got on one knee and proposed to Brenda as family and friends watched on a beach in Seaside Heights.
“We are very happy to help make this dashing young man’s dream proposal into a reality,” The Bikini Boys said in a message.
They said it took about five hours to create the Taj Mahal sand sculpture. They even did a smaller trial sculpture last weekend and posted it to their Instagram page as a sneak preview of the coming weekend’s proposal.
The Bikini Boys usually build a sand sculpture every weekend near the corner of Carteret and Freemont avenues in Seaside Heights.
Last month, The Bikini Boys built a giant sand sculpture of Gov. Chris Christie lounging in a chair after a government shutdown closed state beaches and parks for much of the Fourth of July weekend and a photo of Christie lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public went viral.