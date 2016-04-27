Man Plunges to Death During Large NYC Gang Raid: NYPD | NBC New York
By Marc Santia and Stefan Holt

    More than 100 alleged gang members responsible for prolific violence and drug operations were arrested in what authorities are calling the largest gang takedown in the history of New York City. Stefan Holt reports. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

    A man not affiliated with two gangs targeted in a series of raids Wednesday morning tried to run from police and federal agents and plunged to his death, authorities said.

    The man, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for crimes not associated with the raid, was in a building on East 236th Street near White Plains Road in the Bronx when he saw authorities conducting the raid, police said. 

    The man tried to flee by climbing out of a window, but ended up plunging five stories to his death, police said.

    The man's identity was not immediately known. 

    Published at 12:36 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 10:33 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016

