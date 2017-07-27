Man Pleasures Himself Sitting Next to Woman on 7 Train: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Pleasures Himself Sitting Next to Woman on 7 Train: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Pleasures Himself Sitting Next to Woman on 7 Train: Police

    A man was caught in the act of rubbing his crotch “in a deliberate manner” on board a subway train in Queens, police say.

    The NYPD says on July 20, a 63-year-old woman was sitting on a uptown 7 train when a man sitting next to her began to touch himself.

    The woman snapped a picture of the man, seen wearing a white shirt.

    Police said the victim and the man both got off the train at the Main Street-Flushing Avenue stop.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    News 4 New York / AP

    Investigators urge anyone with information to call police with tips.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us