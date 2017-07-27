A man was caught in the act of rubbing his crotch “in a deliberate manner” on board a subway train in Queens, police say.

The NYPD says on July 20, a 63-year-old woman was sitting on a uptown 7 train when a man sitting next to her began to touch himself.

The woman snapped a picture of the man, seen wearing a white shirt.

Police said the victim and the man both got off the train at the Main Street-Flushing Avenue stop.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call police with tips.