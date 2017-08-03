A New Jersey man turned himself in after authorities announced they were searching for a man caught pleasuring himself during a screening of the “Emoji” movie, police say.

Abraham Parnes, 43, surrendered to the Howell Police Department on Thursday. He was charged with lewdness and was released on a summons.

A woman spotted a man with his hands down his pants as she was watching “Emoji” with her children at the Xscape movie theater in Howell last Friday. She told the theater’s management that the man was seated alone with his pants unbuttoned and his zipper undone, according to police.

The man was escorted out of the building by management and the woman called police when she got home, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if Parnes had an attorney who could comment on the case.