Police say this man is behind a string of bank robberies around Manhattan.

A man got away with thousands of dollars in at least four bank robberies around Manhattan within the last two weeks, police say.

The crime spree began back on Aug. 18 when the man walked into an HSBC Bank on Third Avenue in Kips Bay and handed the teller a note demanding money, according to the NYPD. He got away with $1,500 in cash before fleeing the area, police said.

Five days later, the same man entered the Country Bank on Third Avenue in Murray Hill and got away with another $1,500 in cash, authorities said.

The man then struck an Apple Bank for Savings in Harlem on Tuesday, but was unable to get away with any cash, officials said. Four hours later, he got away with nearly $2,000 from Ridgewood Savings Bank on the Upper East Side, police said.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the 30-something-year-old, clean-shaven suspect (above) in the hopes of catching him.