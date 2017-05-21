Man in Parked Car Found Dead from Gunshot Wounds: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man in Parked Car Found Dead from Gunshot Wounds: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a car in Brooklyn with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

    Police responding to an alert from the shot spotter sensor system arrived at East 43rd Street in East Flatbush around 12:15 a.m. Sunday and saw the man inside a parked car, according to the NYPD.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    He had gunshot wounds to his chest and head, and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

    The man was identified as Gavin Adams, 35.

    There have been no arrests.

    Published at 1:02 AM EDT on May 22, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us