Man in Parked Car Found Dead from Gunshot Wounds: NYPD

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a car in Brooklyn with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Police responding to an alert from the shot spotter sensor system arrived at East 43rd Street in East Flatbush around 12:15 a.m. Sunday and saw the man inside a parked car, according to the NYPD.

He had gunshot wounds to his chest and head, and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The man was identified as Gavin Adams, 35.

There have been no arrests.