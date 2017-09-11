Police say a man who jumped to his death from a Harlem building killed his wife inside the apartment building just before the deadly leap.

The NYPD says 53-year-old Bernarda Ferreiras was apparently stabbed to death by her husband inside their apartment on Fredrick Douglass Boulevard Sunday night.

Officials say her husband, who hasn’t been identified, then jumped out a window, eight stories to his death.

Officers say they found the man unconscious next to the building while investigators found Ferreiras with stabbed wounds to her torso inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The husband was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.