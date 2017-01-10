Man Arrested After Jumping onto Subway Tracks: MTA

A man has been arrested after he jumped onto the subway tracks on the Upper West Side Tuesday evening, officials say. (Published 2 hours ago)

Video posted on social media shows the man running up the tracks at the 96th Street station serving the 1, 2 and 3 lines at about 6:30 p.m.

"Omg a man is taking off #alltrainsorderedtostop," one witness posted.

The MTA says the man was emotionally disturbed and arrested by police. It's not clear how far the man got before he was stopped and taken into custody.