A mysterious arsonist ignited four different fires inside of a supermarket Monday night, police said.

The suspect entered the Food Bazaar near Junius Street in Brownsville at around 6:15 p.m., police said.

Authorities said that's when he set four separate fires throughout the store while customers were inside, endangering the saferty of shoppers and causing property damage.

Surveillance footage captured the brazen arsonist walking up to a shelf stockpiled with junk food, then lighting a bag of chips on fire and casually walking away. The bag soon turns into a pile of orange flames as embers fall onto the bags on the rack below.

The perp fled the store and boarded a westbound B14 bus. Police said store customers and security staff used bottled water and a hose to quell the fires.

The FDNY also responded to extinguish the fires, officials said. There were no injuries.

The suspect is approximately 5 feet 3 inches in height, and was last seen wearing a black ski cap and black parka with a fur-trimmed hood.

Anyone with information regarding the fires is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestoppers.com.