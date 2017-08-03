Police are searching for the driver who hit a man on a Brooklyn street, critically injuring him, then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk near Sutter and Georgia avenues in East New York at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a dark four-door Mercedes Benz barreled into him, police say.

Adrian Rose watched the hit-and-run and rushed to help his friend.

"His head was split open in the back. He went up in the air, he fell down and his head was split open," he said. "How can you get up and go somewhere?"

The victim, who's only been identified by his first name, Carl, remains in the hospital in critical condition. Police say he's expected to survive.

"That's messed up for leaving and hitting that man like that," said neighbor Dwayne Smith.