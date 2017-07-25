Man Hurls Brick at NYC DEP Car in the Bronx, Police Say

A man threw a large brick at a DEP car in the Bronx and cops are looking for the man. (Published 5 hours ago)

Police are trying to track down a man who threw a brick at a New York City Department of Environmental Protection car in the Bronx.

The NYPD says last Monday morning around 4:30 the man threw the brick at the windshield of the parked, unoccupied DEP vehicle along Westchester Avenue in Parkchester. The man then ran away.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the man with the brick in his hands and then hurls it at the vehicle. It appears only the windshield was damaged.

Police released footage of the suspect, who is seen wearing a hat, jeans and short-sleeve shirt.