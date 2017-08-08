Father Hits 10-Year-Old Son With Car on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Father Hits 10-Year-Old Son With Car on Long Island: Police

By Karen Hua

    Police say a father hit his 10-year-old son with a car on Long Island. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A boy was struck by his father’s vehicle on Long Island Tuesday evening, Suffolk County police say.

    The man ran into his 10-year-old son on Judith Drive in Coram, according to Suffolk Police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

    A boy's father was seen talking with investigators and hugging people at the scene.

    The boy was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. His family was said to be at his side.

    Police are still investigating what caused the incident.

    Published 2 hours ago

