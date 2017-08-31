Police in Spring Valley are searching for a man they say followed and repeatedly groped a girl at a Target store on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old girl was looking for makeup in the cosmetics aisle of the Target at Spring Valley Marketplace when the man came up to her from behind, police said.

The man groped the girl before following her around the store and groping her again, according to police.

Police released surveillance images of a suspect on Thursday. They appear to show him running from the store.