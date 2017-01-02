A woman narrowly avoided a sexual assault in an elevator at a Ditmas Park apartment building Sunday night, police said.

The 22-year-old victim was walking to her apartment building when she encountered the suspect as she entered at around 10:35 p.m., police said. He engaged her in conversation and followed her into the elevator.

As the two rode the elevator to the victim's floor, the suspect grabbed her, threw her to the ground and attempted to remove her pants, authorities said. She screamed, and he fled the scene once the elevator doors opened.

Police said the victim was treated and released at the scene by paramedics.

There are no arrests at this time, and the incident is being investigated by the Brooklyn Special Victims Squad.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.