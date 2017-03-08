Police are looking for a suspect in a rape attempt in the Bronx. They say it happened March 3 in the area of Crescent Avenue and the Grand Concourse.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly followed a woman up to her apartment in the Bronx, forced his way in and tried to rape her.

The man was already in the apartment building in the area of Crescent Avenue and Grand Concourse Saturday afternoon when the 31-year-old victim walked into the building, police say.

He followed the woman up to her apartment and when she opened the door, he put her in a chokehold and forced his way in, police said.

Once inside, the man told the woman not to scream and touched her chest, according to police. The woman screamed, and the man ran away.

The man is described as about 45 years old, 200 pounds, and 5-foot-8. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.