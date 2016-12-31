A night of celebration quickly turned into a night of terror after a man was fatally shot in the head at a Brooklyn baby shower.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at Afrika House Catering Hall, near Snyder and Bedford Avenues in Prospect Park shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Upon arrival, they found Hilario Paulino Cortez Vidals, of Midwood, unconscious and unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics took the 39-year-old to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said a witness saw a dispute take place between Vidals' son, a 21-year-old man and an unknown man who attended the baby shower. The unknown suspect then began punching the 21-year-old and fled the scene along with the other men.

The suspects returned a short time after, when Vidals was shot once through a glass door. The bullet struck him in the cheek and exited through the back of his head, fatally wounding him, police said.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.