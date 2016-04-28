Man Fatally Shot in NYC Apartment: Police | NBC New York
Man Fatally Shot in NYC Apartment: Police

    A gunman possibly wearing a black mask fatally shot a man in a Bronx apartment Thursday morning, police said.

    The 25-year-old victim was shot once in the face at about 4:15 a.m. on the second floor of an apartment building on Marion Avenue near 188th Street in Fordham, according to police.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

    The gunman fled and has not been arrested, police said. Investigators believe he may have been wearing a black mask. 

    Published at 6:41 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 7:55 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016

