Police are searching for a man who exposed himself and performed a sex act in front of a female passenger on an L train Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old victim boarded a Brooklyn-bound L train at the Atlantic Avenue station around 9:55 p.m. when the suspect sat across from her. Authorities say that's when he allegedly exposed his genitals to her and began to masturbate.

The suspect is believed to be between 45 and 55 years old and 6 feet 1 inch in height. Police said he was last seen with a large backpack and sunglasses wearing a dark colored coat, black pants, black boots, a gray cap and a multi-colored scarf around his neck.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.