A 29-year-old Queens man stopped for a traffic violation allegedly tried to speed away from a New York State Trooper, dragging the officer across three lanes of traffic on the Southern State Parkway before striking the concrete center median, authorities say.

It wasn't clear why the trooper stopped Kyheem Kelly just west of exit 19 on the highway Wednesday afternoon.

The trooper, who sustained head injuries, was able to apprehend Kelly with the help of good Samaritans at the scene, police say.

Kelly was charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, reckless endangerment and other crimes. He was expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Information on an attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

The trooper is being treated at a hospital, but is expected to be OK. Kelly did not appear to have been hurt in the crash.