A man described by police as having diminished mental capacity was left bloody and battered after he was robbed by a group of strangers on a Queens street, police say.

The 32-year-old victim was walking and listening to his transistor radio when he was attacked in Ozone Park Sunday, police said. The group beat him, leaving him bloody and battered, then fled with the radio.

Rafael Ganeo said the man came to him. He helped him and flagged police.

"He looked like a baby, really scared. Crying 'Help me, help me,'" said Ganeo.

Neighbor Arlene Gregg was angered by the attack on a helpless man.

"You usually see him coming in and out the gate, usually mumbling to himself. But he never bothers anybody. And when you speak to him, he nods his head and speaks back," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.