Special-Needs Man Robbed, Attacked on Queens Street: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Special-Needs Man Robbed, Attacked on Queens Street: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man described by police as having diminished mental capacity was left bloody and battered after he was robbed by a group of strangers on a Queens street, police say. 

    The 32-year-old victim was walking and listening to his transistor radio when he was attacked in Ozone Park Sunday, police said. The group beat him, leaving him bloody and battered, then fled with the radio. 

    Rafael Ganeo said the man came to him. He helped him and flagged police. 

    "He looked like a baby, really scared. Crying 'Help me, help me,'" said Ganeo. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 NY

    Neighbor Arlene Gregg was angered by the attack on a helpless man. 

    "You usually see him coming in and out the gate, usually mumbling to himself. But he never bothers anybody. And when you speak to him, he nods his head and speaks back," she said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com. 

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us