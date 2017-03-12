Police say a man has died after cops found him in front of a building with gunshot wounds to his chest and torso in Inwood.
Officers responded to calls of a man shot in front of 228 Nagle Ave. around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Upon arrival, authorities said officers found Semaj Smith unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower torso.
The 27-year-old was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
