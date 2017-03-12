YORK, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Police cordon tape seals off a street where police are searching a home at one of three locations in York as three people were arrested today in connection with the disappearance of missing chef Claudia Lawrence on April 22, 2015 in York, England. The new searches come in the wake of three arrests today in connection with the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence who was last seen leaving work at the University of York's Goodricke College on 18 March 2009. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Police say a man has died after cops found him in front of a building with gunshot wounds to his chest and torso in Inwood.

Officers responded to calls of a man shot in front of 228 Nagle Ave. around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Upon arrival, authorities said officers found Semaj Smith unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower torso.

The 27-year-old was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.