Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious on a subway in Manhattan early Tuesday.

Police responding to a 911 call found the unidentified man unconscious in one of the cars on a downtown E train at the World Trade Center station around 4:30 a.m., authorities said.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner will determine how the man died.