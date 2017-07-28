70-Year-Old Man Crossing Bronx Highway Hit by Car; Traffic Delays Stretch for Miles - NBC New York
70-Year-Old Man Crossing Bronx Highway Hit by Car; Traffic Delays Stretch for Miles

    (Published 59 minutes ago)

    A man was struck by a car and critically injured as he was crossing a busy Bronx highway on Friday afternoon, police said.

    The 70-year-old man was crossing the Hutchinson River Parkway around 3 p.m. when he was hit by a white sedan traveling southbound, according to police.

    The sedan had front-end damage, roof damage and a shattered windshield, Chopper 4 video over the Pelham Bay neighborhood shows.

    The man was taken to an area in critical condition. Police said he went into cardiac arrest after being hit.

    There were heavy delays going southbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway shortly after 4 p.m., with bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching back four miles. Northbound traffic was experiencing minor delays.

    Traffic was also slow on the nearby New England Thruway.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

