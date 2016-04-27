The site where a man was punched and knocked unconscious on Monday night.

A man was critically injured when he was randomly punched by a teenager on a Jersey City street, authorities and witnesses say.

The victim was knocked unconscious Monday night by a teen who was with a group of teenagers on Ocean Avenue between Claremont and Orient avenues, police said.

The man was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was said to be in critical condition.

The victim's son-in-law identified the suspects, according to The Jersey Journal, and police arrested the 19-year-old man who allegedly threw the punch.

Six other teenage suspects were not arrested but listed as "suspicious" on the police report, according to the newspaper.