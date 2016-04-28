Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Young Girl: Authorities

Jose Diaz, 29, faces charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

A Poughkeepsie man faces charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a child on several occasions in 2014.

Jose Diaz, 29, was charged on Tuesday with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree sexual abuse, a spokesman at the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under age of 13 over the course of several months in 2014 in Poughkeepsie and Wappinger.

Diaz is being held without bail in Dutchess County Jail.

Investigators released no other details about the charges because of the sensitive nature of the case.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office hasn't responded to a request for information about whether Diaz has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.