Police are searching for a man they say bit and slapped a woman as he tried to rape her in a Queens spa.

The man entered the Health Foot Spa in Jamaica shortly before midnight last month. Police say he posed as a customer and asked a 49-year-old woman working at the spa to use the bathroom.

But as the woman was showing him to the bathroom, he forced her into a room and attempted to take off her clothes, cops say. During the struggle, he slapped her in the face and bit her chest, according to police.

He ran away when other customers entered the spa.

Police released an image of the man on Monday in the hopes of finding him. They say he appears to be about 35 years old.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.