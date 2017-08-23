Police say a fight broke out between two men at a spa in Queens, leaving one of the men with a cut on his head.

An argument between two "off the books" employees at a spa in Queens last month turned violent after one of the men began beating up the other to the point where he was left bloodied, police sources say.

Sources told News 4 it was the suspect's turn to perform a massage, but the victim skipped him, angering the suspect and triggering the bloody fight at the Roosevelt Avenue spa in Flushing.

On July 19, the suspect known only as “Charlie” punched the victim several times and beat him with a metal travel cup, leaving the man with a cut to the head, according to police.

After suffering the cut, the 30-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated, officials said.

Video from the scene shows the suspect, seen in a white shirt, attack the other man sitting down and hitting him several times on the head while a third person tries to stop the violent encounter.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tops that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.