Police are looking for a group of men in connection with a vicious attack inside a Brooklyn restaurant

Group Breaks Man's Bones After He Offers to Help Pay for Their Food: NYPD

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a group attack on a man who offered to help people buy food in a Brooklyn restaurant earlier this month, and police say they are still looking for other possible suspects.

Kariem Roberts was charged late Thursday with robbery, gang assault and menacing in the March 1 attack on the 37-year-old victim at Texas Chicken and Burgers in Prospect Park South.

Police say four people are believed to have been involved in the attack. They say two of them were in the restaurant with the victim when the victim offered to help pay for their meals. When he did, the two yelled at him and then started punching him, even beating him with his own cane, surveillance video of the attack showed.

While the man tried to protect himself from the violent blows, two other suspects charged into the restaurant and also began beating the man, kicking him in his head and body, according to police.

While the victim was lying on the ground, another man came in and appeared to steal from the man's pockets, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for broken bones, bruises and cuts, police said.

Roberts' alleged role in the attack wasn't immediately clear. It also wasn't known if he had retained an attorney. Police say their investigation is ongoing.