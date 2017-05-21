Police are looking for this man, who allegedly assaulted a subway rider in Brooklyn.

A man was pushed on a subway platform in Brooklyn and hit his head on a metal beam, police said Saturday.

Both the 37-year-old victim and another man were on a northbound F train on Friday afternoon when they got into an argument, police said.

They got off at the Jay Street station and the man pushed the victim, causing him to fall, police said. The victim struck his head on a metal beam on the platform and was taken to Methodist Hospital with a head injury, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).