Badly Hurt Rabbi Found in Street After Hit-and-Run Accident on Long Island

A Queens man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 70-year-old rabbi in December, police said Saturday.

Benitez Rodolfo, 46, of Far Rockaway, was arrested Friday charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence, Nassau County police said.

It wasn't clear whether Rodolfo had an attorney.

Rabbi Jordon Kelemer was crossing the street in front of the Young Israel Jewish Center in West Hempstead on Dec. 12 when a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck traveling south on Hempstead Avenue hit him, police said. The truck driver drove off.

A passerby found Kelemer in the street and called authorities.

He was hospitalized with a serious head injury.