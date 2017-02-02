A Fairfield man has been arrested in a road rage incident involving a school bus driver, police say.

The school bus driver contacted police the afternoon of Dec. 21 to report that he was driving a bus full of elementary school students home when another driver got angry with him at a stop sign near Morehouse Lane and Cedar Road, according to Fairfield police.

The car driver went to argue with the bus driver as kids were being let off, police said. Parents who waiting for their kids witnessed the incident and intervened.

The School Safety Unit investigated the incident and ultimately issued an arrest warrant for the driver, identified as James Berrien.

Berrien turned himself in to Fairfield police on Tuesday, where he was arrested for breach of peace and disorderly conduct. He is expected to appear in court later this month.

It's not clear if he's retained an attorney.