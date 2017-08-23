Police say video from a gas station shows the car that dragged an NYPD officer in Queens. The officer was injured but will be okay.

Police say they've arrested the man who dragged a police officer while driving away from a traffic stop in Queens last weekend.

Donzel Ray-Whyte was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and false personation. He was being processed at the 113th Precinct on Wednesday.

It wasn't immediately known if Ray-Whyte had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, the officer and a sergeant pulled over a 20-something-year-old man after he drove his white Nissan Altima through a traffic light, according to police. A man and woman, both in their 20s, were passengers in the vehicle.

Police Search for Driver Who Dragged Cop in Brooklyn

The NYPD is searching for a man who drove away from a police stop in Brooklyn, dragging and injuring an officer as he fled. (Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017)

The two officers ordered the driver to put his vehicle in park and turn off the ignition because he was providing inconsistent information, police said.

That’s when the man reached for something in his vehicle and tried to drive away, according to police. One of the officers had his arm in the car — it was possibly tangled in a seatbelt — as the vehicle accelerated.

The car traveled 150 to 200 feet before the officer was able to free himself.

Police said the 35-year-old officer suffered scrapes and bruises to his arms and hands but is expected to be okay. He was treated and released from Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

The driver's Nissan was found abandoned at 177th Place and 145th Drive in Springfield Gardens, police said.

Surveillance video from the area shows the car moments before the officer was able to free himself, police said.