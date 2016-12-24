A Levittown man was arrested for animal cruelty after he attempted to strangle and suffocate his dog, Nassau County Police said.

Neighbors allegedly saw Michael Gallagher attempt to strangle and suffocate his Shepard mix dog at around 2:45 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

The 56-year-old placed a plastic zip tie around the neck of his Shepard mix dog before placing the dog in a garbage bag. He was then seen striking the bag with a shovel, police said.

After the neighbor confronted him, Gallagher fled the scene. The neighbor then opened the bag, cut the zip tie from the pooch's neck and noticed the dog had a severe laceration to its head. The dog was then taken to the Levittown Animal Hospital, where it was euthanized.

Gallagher was found at a nearby 7 Eleven, where he was arrested at around 10:30 p.m., police said.

SPCA was notified and responded before assisting with the arrest process. He was charged with agriculture & markets law; agggravated cruelty to animals and torturing or injuring animals/failure to proveide sustenance.