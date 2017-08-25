Police Make Arrest in Shooting Death of Queens Woman: NYPD - NBC New York
Police Make Arrest in Shooting Death of Queens Woman: NYPD

    Police say the woman was shot once in the head and died. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017)

    Police say they've arrested a 34-year-old man in the death of a woman found shot on a Queens street earlier this month.

    Jonel Lattore of St. Albans has been arrested on murder, weapons and reckless endangerment charges in the shooting death of 21-year-old Teriana Holcombe, also of St. Albans.

    It's not clear if he has an attorney. 

    Police were called to 198th Street and Murdock Avenue in St. Albans just after 11 p.m. on August 15 because they got a call about an assault going on, according to the NYPD.

    When officers arrived at the scene, they found Holcombe unconscious, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    It's not yet clear if Lattore and Holcombe knew each other. 

