Man Angry About Rise in Property Tax Threatens to 'Burn Mayor's House Down,' Gets Arrested | NBC New York
Man Angry About Rise in Property Tax Threatens to 'Burn Mayor's House Down,' Gets Arrested

    A New Jersey man's Facebook rant landed him in handcuffs after he allegedly threatened to "burn the mayor's house down," police say. 

    The 75-year-old Ocean Township man was allegedly angry about the recent property tax increase, according to police. 

    After police received a tip about the man's Facebook threat, officers went to the man's home and spoke with him. He was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats.

    He was released on a summons and is scheduled to return to court at a later date. 

    Published 4 hours ago
