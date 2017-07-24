A New Jersey man's Facebook rant landed him in handcuffs after he allegedly threatened to "burn the mayor's house down," police say.

The 75-year-old Ocean Township man was allegedly angry about the recent property tax increase, according to police.

After police received a tip about the man's Facebook threat, officers went to the man's home and spoke with him. He was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats.

He was released on a summons and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.