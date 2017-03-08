Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a plaque from a famous New York City hotel in Midtown.

The thief removed the dedication plaque from the Waldorf Astoria clock in the hotel's lobby Feb. 28 at around 1:10 a.m., police said. He then left the hotel in the company of two women and hailed a yellow taxi.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, wearing a black tuxedo jacket and tie, showing a blue folder to two women as the three of them walk down a lobby inside the hotel.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or by logging on to the Crime Stoppers website.