Man Allegedly Steals Dedication Plaque From Waldorf Astoria Hotel Lobby

    Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a plaque from a famous New York City hotel in Midtown.

    The thief removed the dedication plaque from the Waldorf Astoria clock in the hotel's lobby Feb. 28 at around 1:10 a.m., police said. He then left the hotel in the company of two women and hailed a yellow taxi.

    Surveillance video shows the suspect, wearing a black tuxedo jacket and tie, showing a blue folder to two women as the three of them walk down a lobby inside the hotel.

    Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or by logging on to the Crime Stoppers website.

