A New Jersey man allegedly shot a woman with a handgun, then took her and two children to a hospital following a domestic violence situation, according to a criminal complaint filed in Harrison Municipal Court.

Police received a call about a loud domestic violence incident at the home of Victor Segastume Saturday night, according to a complaint filed by Harrison County Patrol officer Joseph Sloan, who was dispatched to the home with two other officers. Upon arrival, he noticed a trail of blood learing from the home's outside stairs.

That's when the 25-year-old packed two children and the female victim into a gray Infinity FX3 and sped off. Officers forced their way into the first floor apartment, where they found a bullet hole, according to the complaint.

Police found and seized Segastume's car at the Jersey City Medical Center. He was apprehended and detained by officers.

The victim allegedly told police officers the Harrison native shot her with a handgun when questioned by cops before she underwent emergency surgery at Jersey City Medical Center for a wound to her upper chest and an exit wound at her waist, the complaint said.

Authorities classified the shooting as a domestic violence incident. The victim allegedly identified Segastume as family. Their exact relationship, and the relationship between him and the two children, is unknown.

