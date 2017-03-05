Man Allegedly Pretends to Help Elderly Woman, Then Robs Her for $200 | NBC New York
Man Allegedly Pretends to Help Elderly Woman, Then Robs Her for $200

    NYPD

    Police say a man pretended to help an elderly woman, then threatened and robbed her for hundreds of dollars in a Bronx elevator.

    The 81-year-old victim walked into an elevator inside a residential building near Grand Concourse and Marcy Place around 2:20 p.m. Friday, police said. The suspect then followed her into the elevator and pretended to help her out once it came to a stop.

    Authorities say that's when the brazen mugger threatened her with an unknown object, snatched her wallet, and removed $200 before fleeing the scene.

    The woman wasn't hurt in the robbery.

    Police say the suspect is around 5 feet 10 inches in height, 150 pounds with a salt and pepper goatee with wrinkled skin. He was last seen wearing black jeans, white sneakers, a green jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black knit cap and a black backpack.

    Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the Crime Stoppers website to submit their tips.

