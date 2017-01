Police are searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing in the Bronx Saturday night.

Robert Outbridge was last seen at around 9 p.m. inside his apartment at 3135 Park Ave. in Morrisania, police said.

He is approcimately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. Authorities said he is missing one leg and uses crutches to walk.

Police said he's known to take off and is in good mental health.