A 58-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on a train at a Bronx subway station, police say.

The victim was stabbed multiple times with an unknown object by his brazen attacker around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police said the men were aboard a southbound 6 train between the Westchester Avenue and Pelham Bay Park subway station at the time of the stabbing. The suspect fled immediately afterward.

The unknown suspect is believed to be 25 years old and 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to police. He was last seen wearing red jeans, a dark-colored hooded coat and brown boots.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit their tips online through the Crime Stoppers website.