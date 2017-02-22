Major Heroin, Fentanyl Distribution Ring Busted on Staten Island | NBC New York
Major Heroin, Fentanyl Distribution Ring Busted on Staten Island

They face a combination of state and federal charges

By Joe Valiquette

    A file photo shows heroin being cooked

    Authorities took down a major heroin and fentanyl distribution operation on Staten Island early Wednesday morning, arresting and charging a dozen people.

    They are expected to face a mix of state and federal charges, law enforcement sources said. 

    More details are expected later Wednesday.

    The borough is in the throes of a heroin epidemic, prosecutors say, and law enforcement has stepped up efforts to both catch distributors and expand treatment for addicts. 

    Earlier this month, police charged five people with dealing drugs around Staten Island, including a school paraprofessional who was allegedly selling fentanyl on school grounds during her lunch break. 

    More than 100 people may have died on the island last year alone from drug overdoses, the prosecutor's office told the Staten Island Advance in January.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

