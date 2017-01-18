Police are looking for a group of four young men they say attacked a USPS mail carrier as he delivered letters at a Bronx building earlier this month, bashing him in the face and head and demanding money. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Police are looking for a group of four young men they say attacked a USPS mail carrier as he delivered letters at a Bronx building earlier this month, bashing him in the face and head and demanding money.

Authorities say the 26-year-old mail carrier suffered a broken nose in the Tilden Street attack Jan. 6. The suspects ran off after beating him.

Surveillance video shows the suspects walking down a hallway.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.