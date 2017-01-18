Gang Ambushes Mail Carrier Delivering Letters in Bronx, Breaks Nose | NBC New York
Gang Ambushes Mail Carrier Delivering Letters in Bronx, Breaks Nose

    Police are looking for a group of four young men they say attacked a USPS mail carrier as he delivered letters at a Bronx building earlier this month, bashing him in the face and head and demanding money. 

    Authorities say the 26-year-old mail carrier suffered a broken nose in the Tilden Street attack Jan. 6. The suspects ran off after beating him. 

    Surveillance video shows the suspects walking down a hallway. 

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

