Former Knicks star Charles Oakley was escorted from his seats at Madison Square Garden after an altercation near team owner James Dolan. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017)

A top security official at Madison Square Garden has been fired in the wake of the clash between Knicks icon Charles Oakley and security personnel that brought play to a standstill during a nationally televised game earlier this week, sources familiar with the situation tells NBC 4 New York.

MSG owner James Dolan fired the arena's senior vice persident for security, Frank Benedetto, Friday morning, the sources said.

Benedetto was canned less than 48 hours after Oakley got into a shoving match with security personnel at Wednesday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former Knicks player was dragged out of the game in handcuffs on live television, inciting a swift backlash from Knicks fans and NBA players, who momentarily halted the game to watch the scuffle unfold.

Oakley was charged with three counts of assault and criminal trespassing, NYPD officials told ESPN New York.

Benedetto could not immediately be reached for comment. Sources told NBC 4 New York MSG was expected to release video from the fray later Friday.

Benedetto took over the top security position in August after serving as U.S. Secret Service official for 27 years. He was credited with ensuring the safety of former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Oakley spent a decade with the Knicks as a power foward, where he was known for being one of the team's best defensive players until he was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 1998.

There's a history of bad blood between Oakley and Dolan. The former Knick told reporters that MSG security insisted on tailing him at games long before Benedetto's hiring. Last year, he was initially denied entry into a game at the arena after Garden management were instructed not to let him in.