Cops Nab 'Mad Eggers' in New Jersey

    Handout
    Police say they're still looking for two more suspects.

    Police in New Jersey say they have caught a daring duo dubbed the "mad eggers" who have been targeting homes and cars in one neighborhood seemingly at random over the last week and a half. 

    Taranbir Singh, 18, and Hamza Ahmed, 20, both of Carteret, were arrested late Thursday in connection with the egging spree in the Hidden Lake area of North Brunswick, police said Friday. 

    Authorities said they started getting a few reports of egged cars and homes in the area the last week of February -- and the number quickly skyrocketed. The total number of cases wasn't immediately clear. 

    Singh and Ahmed are charged with numerous counts of criminal mischief. Police say they are still looking for more suspects. At this point, they believe the suspects chose the neighborhood and victims at random. 

    Attorney information for Singh and Ahmed wasn't immediately available.

