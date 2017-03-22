Police are searching for a machete-wielding thief that robbed a Carvel bakery on Long Island.

The suspect allegedly entered the Carvel bakery on Hicksville Road in Bethpage just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nassau County Police said.

Authorities said he brandished a machete at a 19-year-old clerk, jumped behind the counter and demanded she hand over cash. Once she complied, the brazen thief fled in a silver or tan four-door sedan and sped off.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect is believed to be between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall, officials said. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, mask and gloves.

Nassau County police detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-244-TIPS.