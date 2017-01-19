MetroCard Fare Hike Likely After MTA Votes Next Week: Sources | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

MetroCard Fare Hike Likely After MTA Votes Next Week: Sources

By Andrew Siff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The MTA finance chairman is recommending a 4 percent fare and toll hike effective in early 2017. Greg Cergol reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016)

    What to Know

    • The board is expected to vote on the proposed hike in January

    • It would be the MTA's fifth fare hike since 2009

    • The last round of hikes took effect in March 2015

    The MTA will likely vote to raise the base MetroCard fare from $2.75 to $3 when they meet next Wednesday, NBC 4 New York has learned.

    Under the new fare structure, subway riders who pay for round-trips would get an additional bonus, up from the current 11 percent. 

    The vote is scheduled for Wednesday, and the fare hike would take effect in March. 

    It would be the agency's fifth round of fare hikes since 2009. The last round of hikes took effect in March 2015.

    The subway fare hike was the one the MTA finance chairman recommended last November.Under that same plan, a monthly Metrocard would increase from $116.50 to $121, while a weekly card would go up just a dollar, to $32. Express bus fares would be $7.

    An alternate proposal would have kept the base fare the same at $2.75, but bonuses would be reduced to 5 percent. It is currently 11 percent on purchases of $5.50 or more. The price of a monthly would have also risen under this proposal. 

    Last fall, MTA Chairman Thomas Prendergast said "our belt tightening days are far from over," adding the agency would exceed $1.6 billion in cost savings through administrative cuts. 

    The MTA's full subway and bus proposal as presented last November: 

    Fare Type

    Current

    Plan A

    Plan B

    Base MetroCard Fare/ Local Bus Cash Fare

    $2.75

    $2.75

    $3.00

    Bonus

    11% with $5.50 purchase

    5% with $5.50 purchase

    16% with $6.00 purchase

    Effective Fare with Bonus

    $2.48

    $2.62

    $2.59

    Single Ride Ticket (base MetroCard/Cash Fare plus 25 cents)

    $3.00

    $3.00

    $3.25

    Express Bus Fare

       Cash

       MetroCard with Bonus

     

    $6.50

    $5.86

     

    $6.50

    $6.19

     

    $7.00

    $6.03

    30-Day MetroCard

    $116.50

    $121.00

    $121.00

    7-Day MetroCard

    $31.00

    $32.00

    $32.00

    7-Day Express Bus Plus MetroCard

    $57.25

    $59.50

    $59.50

    Access-a-Ride Fare

    $2.75

    $2.75

    $3.00

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices